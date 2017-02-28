Tofu factory fined NT$1.2 million for illegally detaining migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Labor Affairs Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government announced on Tuesday that it will fine Chan Shen Country Food Co., Ltd. tofu factory NT$1.2 million for holding migrant workers against their will. The bureau will also fine the brokerage company NT$500,000 for forcing the migrants to work illegally.

“The case is typical human trafficking, and the employer should be severely punished for mistreating migrant workers,” said an official of the Labor Affairs Bureau.

Kaohsiung police raided a dried tofu factory and rescued four migrant workers who had been locked inside on the second floor of the factory for up to 14 years and forced to work 15 hours every day.

An Indonesian worker named A-fan bought a cell phone from her Taiwanese coworker and texted her husband who is in Indonesia to call the police.

Cheng Su-Ling, the chief of the Kaohsiung Labor Affairs Bureau, noted that they will arrange a task force to conduct regular labor inspections in the future to protect the personal and employment rights of foreign workers.

“Employers will be punished for hiring illegal migrant workers, assigning migrant workers extra work, and holding migrant workers’ documents or property, if found," she added.

The victims of the case have all been properly resettled, as one of them has returned to his country and others have been staying in a shelter for migrant workers and received their temporary working permits. One of the migrants rescued has already returned to work.