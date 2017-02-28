BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.

UNITED NATIONS-SYRIA-CHEMICAL WEAPONS — Security Council vote about 11:30 a.m.

CANADA-VANCOUVER TRUMP TOWER — Opening at 12:30 p.m.

JORDAN-VETTING SYRIANS — The U.N. refugee agency says a resettlement program that processes primarily Syrian refugees is one of the "most scrutinized" ways of entering the United States, including months or years of interviews and background checks. The agency opens its vetting center to an AP team. By Karin Laub. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

TRUMP-SPEECH — With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump gets an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected. His allies hope it will help him move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that he's dealt with so far. By Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3:30 a.m., photos. With TRUMP SPEECH-SILVA — Activist to address immigration, health after Trump speech. SENT: 440 words, photo; TRUMP-SPEECH GUESTS — Antonin Scalia's widow among Trump's joint address guests. SENT: 380 words, photo.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG — South Korean prosecutors say they will indict Samsung's de facto chief on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to a political scandal that has toppled President Park Geun-hye. It's a huge hit for the largest and most successful of the big businesses that dominate the South Korean economy. By Youkyung Lee and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 680 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-KIM JONG NAM — Before he was killed in an apparent hit that intrigued the world, Kim Jong Nam had spent years in exile from North Korea, gambling and drinking and arranging occasional business deals. A look at Kim's lonely life, and sudden death. By Kelvin Chan and Tim Sullivan. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 7 a.m., photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean's death. SENT: 250 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEAKS — In trying to plug leaks from anonymous sources, President Trump and his aides are going after one of the most entrenched practices in Washington politics and journalism. By David Bauder and Jonathan Lemire. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

OSCARS-ENVELOPES-KIMMEL — "Weirdest TV finale since 'Lost'!" Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel shares his perspective on the show's best-picture gaffe during his Monday monologue. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. SENT: 340 words, photo.

SMALL PLANE CRASH — A small plane carrying a family home from a cheerleading competition crashes into two Southern California homes, killing three people. SENT: 380 words, photos.

GERMANY-EXTREMIST MOSQUE — German police are searching dozens of sites across Berlin linked to a mosque visited by the truck attacker Anis Amri. SENT: 120 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

SPACEX MOONSHOT — SpaceX says it will fly two paying passengers to orbit the moon next year. SENT: 130 words.

FOX NEWS-SWEDISH COMMENTATOR — Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly says he could have been clearer about a man who appeared on his show last week billed as a Swedish national security adviser. SENT: 130 words, photo.

HARVARD-RIHANNA — Harvard University thinks Rihanna shines bright like a diamond when it comes to philanthropy. SENT: 130 words, photo.

SPRING TRAINING RDP — Tim Tebow belts nine home runs in batting practice during his first workout with the New York Mets. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TRUMP-RUSSIA — Partisan discord is seeping into congressional investigations of Russian interference in the election and whether President Trump has ties to Russia. The issue is likely to come up at Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Trump's pick for national intelligence director. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

CONGRESS-RDP — Flailing and divided, congressional Republicans are hoping for clarity from President Trump on key issues like health care when he delivers his first speech to a joint meeting of Congress. By Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Afghan officials say 11 police officers were shot and killed by a fellow policeman at a checkpoint in southern Helmand province. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

UNITED NATIONS-SYRIA-CHEMICAL WEAPONS — Russia pledges to veto a Western-backed U.N. resolution that would impose sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing from Security Council vote scheduled for around 11:30 a.m.

VIETNAM-JAPAN — The emperor and empress of Japan leave Tokyo for a trip to Vietnam during a time of growing ties between the two countries. Their one-week journey also includes a stop in Thailand. SENT: 160 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

TAIWAN-CRACKDOWN ANNIVERSARY — Taiwan marks the 70th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on anti-government protesters that is widely seen as a rejection of China's claims to the self-governing island democracy. SENT: 420 words.

CANADA-VANCOUVER TRUMP TOWER — Police in Canada are preparing for protests when President Trump's two oldest sons officially open a new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver. SENT: 480 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing; opening scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

BRAZIL CARNIVAL FLOAT — The top of a float collapses during Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade, injuring at least 17 people. SENT: 300 words, photos.

OIL PIPELINE — A federal judge in Washington is due to hear arguments about whether to stop the final bit of construction on the disputed Dakota Access pipeline. SENT: 560 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

GENDER IDENTITY BATHROOM POLICY — A federal judge rules that three transgender students at a Pennsylvania high school, including the sister of a singer who performed at President Trump's inauguration, can use bathrooms that correspond to their stated gender identities while a lawsuit continues. SENT: 680 words.

POT GROWERS-HAM RADIO — Amateur radio operators say the legalization of marijuana is creating a chronic nuisance thanks to interference caused by electrical ballasts that regulate indoor lamps used to grow pot. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BRITAIN-COUNTERFEIT GOODS — The annual trade in fake products amounts to around 2.5 percent of total global trade, or $18 trillion. But it's the human cost that makes such counterfeiting one of the most dangerous criminal activities in the world. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 7 a.m., photos.

ITALY-STARBUCKS-CEO INTERVIEW — Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's vision for the chain was largely inspired by the Milan coffee bars he experienced on his first trip to Milan in 1983. Now he says Starbucks is finally ready to enter Italy. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CHINA-COAL CONSUMPTION — China's consumption of coal fell in 2016 for a third year in a row, official data show, as the world's top carbon polluter has emerged as a global leader in addressing global warming. SENT: 660 words, photos.

