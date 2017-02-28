German police raid sites linked to radical mosque in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German police are searching dozens of sites across Berlin linked to a mosque visited by the truck attacker Anis Amri.

The raids follow a decision by state authorities on Tuesday to ban the organization that ran the mosque, Fussilet 33.

Police said some 450 officers began searching 24 locations — including several apartments, two company offices and six prison cells — at 6 a.m.

Authorities had been monitoring the mosque, which closed last week, because they believed it was frequented by Islamic extremists and used as a hub for funneling people and military equipment to conflict zones.

Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, killed 12 people when he plowed a stolen truck into a Christmas market Dec. 19. He was shot dead by Italian police four days later.