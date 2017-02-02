Taiwanese companies may seek majority stake in Toshiba’s memory business

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Toshiba is looking to sell a majority stake in its memory business after it is split off from the company. The Japan-based company had previously planned to sell a 19.9 percent stake in the business, its most valuable unit.

The stake sale has drawn attention from numerous competitors worldwide, including Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Other companies reportedly interested in acquiring the stake are South Korea-based SK Hynix, China-based Tsinghua Unigroup, Western Digital and Apple. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Microsoft had been rumored to be interested in the deal but both companies denied the rumors.

Toshiba is the second-largest supplier of NAND Flash with a 20 percent share of the market, trailing only Samsung.

The company seeks to raise JPY 1 trillion (NT$273 billion; USD 8.8 billion) from the stake sale. The capital would soften the blow from its USD 6.3 billion write-down on its U.S. nuclear unit earlier this month.

Its previous offer of a 19.9 percent stake received offers ranging from JPY 200 billion to JPY 400 billion (NT$54.6 billion-109 billion).

The spin-off of the memory business, which is part of Toshiba’s Storage and Electronic Devices Solutions Company and includes Toshiba’s SSD operation, still requires shareholder approval at its extraordinary general meeting on March 30. If approved, the business would be split off on April 1 in preparation for the stake sale.

An unnamed source told Reuters that Toshiba wants to retain at least a one-third stake in the business.

Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), deputy program director of Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK), said that it is unlikely that a Toshiba NAND Flash manufacturing base would be established in Taiwan after the sale. Yang believes that the company would prefer to form a partnership with a U.S. company as it would be easier to safeguard Japanese interests.

Yang also noted that while Chinese companies would greatly benefit from acquiring the business, it would be unlikely that Toshiba would agree to a sale to a Chinese company as it would affect memory market stability as well as staff in Japan. There is also a possibility that the Japanese government could nix such a deal.