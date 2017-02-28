Wolverine spotted in Raohe Street Night Market

Hugh Jackman, who plays the role of Wolverine in the X-Men movie series, was spotted by netizens at Raohe Street Night Market Monday night after he attended the premiere of his new movie "Logan" at Taipei 101.

Jackman had a good conversation at the premiere with the event's host, who introduced him to several types of Taiwanese street food, such as pig's blood cake and stinky tofu.



After learning about the stinky tofu, Jackman joked that the snack might just smell like the room of his 16-year-old boy.

The Australian actor went to the night market late on Monday and posted a video on his Facebook page, telling his fans that he was in Taipei’s night market and was about to have his first taste of the famous local street food--stinky tofu.

After the video was posted online, the night market was soon flooded with Jackman’s fans.