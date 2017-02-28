BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/28 14:06
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 22 .633
Toronto 36 24 .600 2
New York 24 36 .400 14
Philadelphia 22 37 .373 15½
Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 23 .596
Atlanta 33 26 .559 2
Miami 27 33 .450
Charlotte 25 34 .424 10
Orlando 22 38 .367 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 17 .707
Indiana 31 29 .517 11
Chicago 30 29 .508 11½
Detroit 28 31 .475 13½
Milwaukee 26 32 .448 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 45 13 .776
Houston 42 19 .689
Memphis 35 25 .583 11
Dallas 24 35 .407 21½
New Orleans 23 37 .383 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 22 .627
Oklahoma City 34 25 .576 3
Denver 26 33 .441 11
Portland 24 34 .414 12½
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 50 9 .847
L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 14
Sacramento 25 35 .417 25½
L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31½
Phoenix 18 41 .305 32

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95

Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108

Toronto 92, New York 91

Atlanta 114, Boston 98

Dallas 96, Miami 89

Indiana 117, Houston 108

Minnesota 102, Sacramento 88

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Washington

Portland at Detroit

Denver at Chicago

Phoenix at Memphis

Utah at Oklahoma City

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers