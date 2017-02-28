BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Toronto
|36
|24
|.600
|2
|New York
|24
|36
|.400
|14
|Philadelphia
|22
|37
|.373
|15½
|Brooklyn
|9
|49
|.155
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Miami
|27
|33
|.450
|8½
|Charlotte
|25
|34
|.424
|10
|Orlando
|22
|38
|.367
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Indiana
|31
|29
|.517
|11
|Chicago
|30
|29
|.508
|11½
|Detroit
|28
|31
|.475
|13½
|Milwaukee
|26
|32
|.448
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|45
|13
|.776
|—
|Houston
|42
|19
|.689
|4½
|Memphis
|35
|25
|.583
|11
|Dallas
|24
|35
|.407
|21½
|New Orleans
|23
|37
|.383
|23
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Oklahoma City
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|Denver
|26
|33
|.441
|11
|Portland
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|Minnesota
|24
|36
|.400
|13½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|50
|9
|.847
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|23
|.610
|14
|Sacramento
|25
|35
|.417
|25½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|41
|.317
|31½
|Phoenix
|18
|41
|.305
|32
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95
Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108
Toronto 92, New York 91
Atlanta 114, Boston 98
Dallas 96, Miami 89
Indiana 117, Houston 108
Minnesota 102, Sacramento 88
|Tuesday's Games
Golden State at Washington
Portland at Detroit
Denver at Chicago
Phoenix at Memphis
Utah at Oklahoma City
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers