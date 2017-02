TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien early this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The earthquake registered a 5.1 on the Richter Scale, but did not cause any damage as the epicenter was 138 km off the coast at a depth of 32.2 km at 12:18 this morning. The largest local intensity was a 2 felt in Taitung County.