Despite rising temperatures Tuesday, another cold front set to arrive Wednesday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Temperatures will keep rising all over Taiwan on the last day of the 228 Memorial Holiday before the mercury drops again as early as Wednesday (March 1) night when another continental cold air mass arrives, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said that daytime temperatures on Tuesday will rise as the current cold continental air mass affecting Taiwan is weakening, with highs of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius expected for northern Taiwan and 26 to 27 degrees expected for southern Taiwan. However, early morning and evening temperatures will not rise as much, so residents should take note during these hours, the CWB said.

As humidity has decreased, cloudy to sunny weather is forecast all over Taiwan, with scattered showers expected on the windward sides in Yilan and Hualien counties and mountainous regions all over Taiwan.

The approaching cold front will arrive on Wednesday night and temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will begin to dip, with lows of 11 degrees in northern Taiwan, 12 degrees in northern and central areas, and 13 and 14 degrees in southern and eastern regions expected during night time and early morning on Thursday and Friday, the CWB said.

However, as the cold air mass is dry, cloudy to sunny weather is expected all over Taiwan during daytime on Thursday and Friday, with highs of 18 to 19 degrees expected for northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien, and above 20 degrees for other regions, the weather bureau said.

Temperatures will go up significantly on Saturday and Sunday as the cold air mass will weaken quickly, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮). In spite of the cold front, a spell of stable, dry weather is expected from Wednesday to Sunday, he added.