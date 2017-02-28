Polynesian canoe crew finds way to remote Easter Island

HONOLULU (AP) — The Polynesian voyaging canoe sailing around the world without modern navigation equipment has found its way to Easter Island.

The crew of the Hokulea arrived on Monday. A team of four apprentice navigators spotted the tiny remote island also known as Rapa Nui at sunset Sunday.

Captain Archie Kalepa says finding the island was one of the biggest challenges the crew has faced. According to the Polynesian Voyaging Society, it's considered one of the most difficult islands to find using traditional wayfinding.

They departed the Galapagos Islands on Feb. 12.

The arrival marks the canoe's return to the Polynesian triangle.

Hokulea left Hawaii in 2014, guided by stars and nature. The Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage is expected to return home in June.