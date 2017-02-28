Johnson beats Isner to advance to 2nd round in Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — American Steve Johnson advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open with a surprisingly easy 6-4, 6-4 win over countryman John Isner on Monday night.

The 27 year-old Johnson, who is ranked 24th in the world, needed only 65 minutes to take care of Isner, who was seeded eighth in Acapulco and No. 22 in the ATP rankings.

It was Johnson*s third straight win over Isner. He also beat him earlier this year in the Auckland quarterfinals and last year in the same round in Washington.

Johnson, who lost in the first round in previous two trips to Acapulco, extended his stay this time and will play against the winner of Tuesday's match between Americans Ernest Escobedo and Stefan Kozlov.

Also on Monday, the 20 year-old Croatian Borna Córic, breezed past Mexican Lucas Gomez by 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes to move on to the next round where he will play against the winner of the match between Ukrainian Alexadr Dolgopolov and Marin Cilic.