Sens acquire forward Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a postseason push, acquiring veteran forward Alexandre Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks for prospect Jonathan Dahlen on Monday.

The deal was announced two days before Wednesday's NHL trade deadline and gives the Senators a skilled pest with plenty of playoff experience.

Burrows, who turns 36 in April, played 822 regular-season games with the Canucks, with 193 goals, 191 assists and 1,066 penalty minutes.

The undrafted free agent who fought his way from the third-tier ECHL to eventually star on Vancouver's top line added 19 goals and 15 assists in 70 playoff games.

"We had to do something like this," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday before Ottawa's game in Tampa, Florida. "We just felt it was time to add another piece, and in Alex Burrows, I can tell you, we're ecstatic to have added that piece."

Set to become an unrestricted agent this summer, the Quebec native had a full no-trade clause in his contract and would have had to sign off on the deal that brings him to Canada's capital.

"We've talked about an extension, I think we'll be able to announce something tomorrow," Dorion said.

"It's been a hard day," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in Vancouver. "Alex Burrows has been the heart and soul of our franchise for a long time."