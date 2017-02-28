Vancouver police prepare for protests at new Trump tower

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police in Canada are preparing for protests when President Donald Trump's two oldest sons officially open a new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Const. Jason Doucette says authorities are expecting "a number of marches" downtown throughout the day and police will ensure things don't get out of control.

The anti-Trump protests are set to take place outside the building while brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attend opening events inside.

The Trump-branded tower is a source of anger for many people who resent the lasting reminder of the U.S. president's politics in the coastal city that is known for progressive values and diversity.

The Vancouver tower is the second Trump-branded property to open since the president took office in January, following a golf course in Dubai.