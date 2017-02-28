Ex-NHL player's role in youth team brawl under scrutiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors are looking at former NHL player Andrew Peters' role in an on-ice brawl involving the youth hockey team he coaches in Buffalo.

A video posted on YouTube shows Saturday's fight escalating into the Buffalo Junior Sabres' bench and Peters appearing to shove a player from the opposing Ontario team backward onto the ice. After the game, the 36-year-old Peters was suspended from coaching Buffalo's 15-and-under team.

A spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the office is conferring with Buffalo police, who were called to investigate. Spokeswoman Joanna Pasceri says no complaint has been filed.

On his radio show Monday, Peters said he couldn't discuss the altercation but that fighting in youth sports is unacceptable. He said he didn't do a good job communicating that to his team.