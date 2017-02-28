  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/02/28 06:40
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Queens Park Rangers 2, Wigan 1

Burton Albion 0, Derby 0

Huddersfield 1, Reading 0

Wednesday's Match

Fulham 2, Bristol City 0

Friday's Matches

Birmingham 2, Wolverhampton 1

Blackburn 1, Burton Albion 1

Saturday's Matches

Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Aston Villa 1, Derby 0

Fulham 2, Cardiff 2

Brentford 4, Rotherham 2

Bristol City 2, Newcastle 2

Preston 2, Queens Park Rangers 1

Huddersfield 1, Barnsley 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Wigan 0

Brighton 3, Reading 0

Sunday's Match

Ipswich 1, Norwich 1

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2

Oxford United 1, Charlton 0

Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0

Southend 4, Peterborough 1

Saturday's Matches

Scunthorpe 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough 3, Rochdale 1

Bradford 2, Port Vale 1

Millwall 0, Oldham 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 0

Oxford United 4, Chesterfield 0

Fleetwood Town 3, Northampton 0

Swindon 3, Coventry 1

Sheffield United 2, Bolton 0

Bury 1, Charlton 0

Gillingham 2, Southend 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley

Colchester 1, Wycombe 0

Morecambe 1, Newport County 1

Saturday's Matches

Stevenage 2, Crewe 1

Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0

Colchester 2, Hartlepool 1

Cheltenham 1, Leyton Orient 0

Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 1

Blackpool 2, Exeter 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 2

Plymouth 1, Luton Town 1

Yeovil 0, Notts County 0

Mansfield Town 2, Newport County 1

Morecambe 1, Grimsby Town 0

Portsmouth 3, Carlisle 0

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Everton 2, Sunderland 0

Chelsea 3, Swansea 1

Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Burnley 1, Hull 1

West Bromwich Albion 2, Bournemouth 1

West Ham 1, Watford 1

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham 4, Stoke 0

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Monday's Match

Leicester 3, Liverpool 1

EFL Cup
Sunday's Match

Manchester United 3, Southampton 2