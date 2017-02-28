BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Queens Park Rangers 2, Wigan 1
Burton Albion 0, Derby 0
Huddersfield 1, Reading 0
|Wednesday's Match
Fulham 2, Bristol City 0
|Friday's Matches
Birmingham 2, Wolverhampton 1
Blackburn 1, Burton Albion 1
|Saturday's Matches
Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Aston Villa 1, Derby 0
Fulham 2, Cardiff 2
Brentford 4, Rotherham 2
Bristol City 2, Newcastle 2
Preston 2, Queens Park Rangers 1
Huddersfield 1, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Wigan 0
Brighton 3, Reading 0
|Sunday's Match
Ipswich 1, Norwich 1
|Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2
Oxford United 1, Charlton 0
Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0
Southend 4, Peterborough 1
|Saturday's Matches
Scunthorpe 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 1
Peterborough 3, Rochdale 1
Bradford 2, Port Vale 1
Millwall 0, Oldham 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 0
Oxford United 4, Chesterfield 0
Fleetwood Town 3, Northampton 0
Swindon 3, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 2, Bolton 0
Bury 1, Charlton 0
Gillingham 2, Southend 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley
Colchester 1, Wycombe 0
Morecambe 1, Newport County 1
|Saturday's Matches
Stevenage 2, Crewe 1
Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0
Colchester 2, Hartlepool 1
Cheltenham 1, Leyton Orient 0
Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 1
Blackpool 2, Exeter 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 2
Plymouth 1, Luton Town 1
Yeovil 0, Notts County 0
Mansfield Town 2, Newport County 1
Morecambe 1, Grimsby Town 0
Portsmouth 3, Carlisle 0
|Saturday's Matches
Everton 2, Sunderland 0
Chelsea 3, Swansea 1
Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Burnley 1, Hull 1
West Bromwich Albion 2, Bournemouth 1
West Ham 1, Watford 1
|Sunday's Matches
Tottenham 4, Stoke 0
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|Monday's Match
Leicester 3, Liverpool 1
|Sunday's Match
Manchester United 3, Southampton 2