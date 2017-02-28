Federal appeals court rejects egg-labeling lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that sought to require labels on egg cartons indicating the conditions in which the chickens were raised.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that several federal agencies had acted reasonably in rejecting the labeling regulations. The plaintiffs — two animal advocacy groups and six egg consumers — wanted the cartons to bear the terms "Free-Range Eggs," ''Cage-Free Eggs," or "Eggs from Caged Hens."

They argued that eggs from caged hens are nutritionally inferior and carry a greater risk of Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said evidence for those claims was not persuasive.

A call to an attorney for the animal groups and egg consumers was not immediately returned.