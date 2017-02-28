The Latest: Police name dead suspect, officers in shootout

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal police shooting in Shelby, North Carolina (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities in North Carolina say a 27-year-old man wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon was killed in a shootout with police officers.

News media outlets report Shelby officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Joey Bridges Jr. early Monday.

Investigators say Bridges tried to hide behind a home and when officers followed, he shot at them. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. John Hamrick and Officer Brandon Smith were not injured. Shelby police did not respond to Associated Press messages seeking the races of three men.

The shooting occurred just a mile from where Officer Tim Brackeen was killed in September trying to serve a warrant. Brackeen was fatally shot trying to arrest Irving Fenner. He was wounded and is charged with first-degree murder.

Shelby Officer Tim Brackeen was fatally shot in September while trying to arrest Irving Fenner, who was wounded. He is charged with first-degree murder.