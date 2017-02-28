Sign spinners bust out handstands, head twirls at contest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — You've seen them at intersections and outside strip malls spinning arrow-shaped signs and trying to grab the attention of drivers and passers-by.

Turns out, the sign spinners with the sharpest moves compete every year for the title of World Sign Spinning Champion. Las Vegas hosted the 2017 edition, the 10th competition, over the weekend.

In multiple heats with hip-hop and pop tunes blasting, more than 100 competitors twirled a 5-pound sign with one hand, on their head, while taking off a jacket and even while holding a handstand.

Clint Hartman spins signs between five and nine hours a day at major intersections in Portland, Oregon. The 27-year-old says he thought of the job as temporary at first but has turned it into a career.