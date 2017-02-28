New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|144.00
|144.00
|139.10
|139.10
|Down 5.30
|May
|145.80
|146.00
|140.60
|141.10
|Down 5.15
|Jul
|148.25
|148.25
|142.95
|143.45
|Down 5.05
|Sep
|150.45
|150.45
|145.25
|145.75
|Down 5.05
|Dec
|153.60
|153.65
|148.50
|148.90
|Down 5.05
|Mar
|156.60
|156.60
|151.70
|152.00
|Down 4.95
|May
|156.80
|157.15
|153.85
|153.85
|Down 4.95
|Jul
|158.35
|158.70
|155.40
|155.40
|Down 4.95
|Sep
|159.80
|160.15
|156.95
|156.95
|Down 4.85
|Dec
|161.90
|162.25
|159.05
|159.05
|Down 4.90
|Mar
|161.25
|Down 4.90
|May
|162.70
|Down 4.90
|Jul
|164.05
|Down 4.90
|Sep
|165.50
|Down 4.90
|Dec
|166.80
|Down 4.90