BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/02/28 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 144.00 144.00 139.10 139.10 Down 5.30
May 145.80 146.00 140.60 141.10 Down 5.15
Jul 148.25 148.25 142.95 143.45 Down 5.05
Sep 150.45 150.45 145.25 145.75 Down 5.05
Dec 153.60 153.65 148.50 148.90 Down 5.05
Mar 156.60 156.60 151.70 152.00 Down 4.95
May 156.80 157.15 153.85 153.85 Down 4.95
Jul 158.35 158.70 155.40 155.40 Down 4.95
Sep 159.80 160.15 156.95 156.95 Down 4.85
Dec 161.90 162.25 159.05 159.05 Down 4.90
Mar 161.25 Down 4.90
May 162.70 Down 4.90
Jul 164.05 Down 4.90
Sep 165.50 Down 4.90
Dec 166.80 Down 4.90