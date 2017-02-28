Turkey says campaigning in Europe is democratic right

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's deputy prime minister says it is the democratic right of Turkish leaders to stage campaign rallies in European countries in advance of a national referendum.

The April 16 vote is on on shifting to a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has already campaigned for a "yes" vote in Germany and said Erdogan also would address Turkish citizens in Europe.

In a response to criticism from Austria, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said after a Cabinet meeting that the Turkish leaders would not be interfering in elections in that country.

He added: "both the 'yes' and 'no' camps will campaign. To hinder that. would amount to misinterpreting democracy."