76ers: Embiid out indefinitely, Simmons has minor procedure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers say center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a left knee injury.

The team updated Embiid's status Monday after he experienced swelling and soreness following recent training sessions.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, missed his first two seasons while recovering from foot surgery.

The 76ers also said Monday that No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will likely resume training this week after a minor procedure on his surgically repaired right foot.

The team says Simmons had bone marrow injected into his foot to stimulate bone growth and speed up the healing process. The 6-foot-10 Australian won't make his NBA debut this season because the foot hasn't healed as quickly as expected from the fracture suffered during the team's final training camp scrimmage in October.