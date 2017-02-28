Lawyer: German client held in Rome jail after wife vanishes

ROME (AP) — An Italian lawyer says his German client is being held for investigation of murder after his wife vanished during a Mediterranean cruise.

Preliminary investigative Judge Maria Paola Tomaselli questioned Daniel Belling in Regina Coeli jail in Rome on Friday and ordered him held while investigators probe the disappearance of Li Yinglei, who is Chinese. The couple live in Ireland along with their two sons, aged 4 and 6, who were also on the cruise.

Tomaselli's office said Monday she declined to comment.

Lawyer Luigi Conti told the AP that Belling told investigators he had informed ship personnel that his wife was bored and had left the cruise, apparently during a port call in Greece. He had added that she had left other vacations with similar abruptness.