BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

Here's a look at stories we plan to cover tomorrow:

BRITAIN-COUNTERFEIT GOODS — In a warehouse at London's Heathrow airport, an officer pulls open a cardboard box he suspects is filled with contraband goods. His instincts are rewarded — it's packed with sneakers that look identical to the limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost, designed by rap star Kanye West. Annual trade in fake products is worth around 2.5 percent of total global trade, or $18 trillion — but it is the human cost that makes it one of the most insidiously dangerous criminal activities in the world today. By Lynne O'Donnell. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video by 1000 GMT.

FRANCE-ELECTION-WHAT VOTERS WANT — An unusual, hand-written sign invited market-goers in the down-and-out town of Crepy-En-Valois, north of Paris, to make their voices heard ahead of a pivotal presidential election. "What should be changed in France in 2017?" it asked. Voters' answers were suspended for passersby to see. They reflected the key concerns, hopes and tensions in the campaign for the April-May election: jobs, immigration, discrimination, bleak prospects for French youth. By Nicolas Garriga. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos, video by 1200 GMT.

SPAIN-MOBILE FAIR — The latest technology and the best of mobile telecommunications' industry will gather for the annual Barcelona Mobile World Congress. By Nick Jesdanun and Alex Oller. UPCOMING: Photos, video, text.

GIBRALTAR-BREXIT — Interview with Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on the fallout of Brexit. Interview at 1000 GMT.

RUSSIA-KYRGYZSTAN — Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished ex-Soviet nation which is a member of Moscow-dominated economic and security alliances and also hosts a Russian military base.