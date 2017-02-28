Egypt's parliament expels lawmaker who had criticized it

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's parliament has expelled a lawmaker who spoke out against alleged corruption and criticized the body for its handling of human rights issues.

The legislature, which is packed with government supporters, accused Mohammed Anwar Sadat of forging the signatures of lawmakers and leaking classified information to foreign agencies.

Sadat, the nephew of slain Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, dismissed the allegations in a brief statement Monday, saying "the parliament dropped my membership based on false accusations."

In January, Sadat had raised questions about the parliament's purchase of three vehicles for more than $1 million at a time when the government is imposing austerity measures. The head of parliament, Ali Abdel-Aal, described such criticism of its budget as a "crime."