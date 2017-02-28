Embassy: US ambassador to Haiti retires

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Haiti has retired after a 29-year career as a foreign service officer.

Peter Mulrean's departure was announced Monday by the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. The embassy's charge d'affaires will be in charge until a successor is nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Mulrean took over as ambassador in October 2015 as Haiti was starting a repeatedly derailed electoral cycle that didn't conclude until Jovenel Moise was inaugurated as president this month.

Kenneth Merten is the U.S. State Department's special coordinator for Haiti. He said Mulrean chose to retire and praised him for "helping Haiti get through what has been a painful electoral process."

Mulrean is an expert on the Balkans and Middle East who also served in Geneva, Afghanistan, Brussels and Tunisia.