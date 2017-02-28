Ursula K. Le Guin, Ann Patchett voted into arts academy

NEW YORK (AP) — Authors Ursula K. Le Guin, Junot Diaz and Ann Patchett are among this year's 14 inductees into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Artist Stanley Whitney, poets Kay Ryan and Henri Cole, and composers Melinda Wagner and Julia Wolfe also were among the 14 voted in, the academy told The Associated Press on Monday. In addition, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Zadie Smith were named honorary foreign members.

Founded in 1898, the academy is an honorary society with a core membership of 250 writers, artists, composers and architects.