BC-US--Trump Speech,ADVISORY, US

President Donald Trump will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. The Associated Press will provide full text, photo, audio and video coverage of his message to the American people.

TRUMP SPEECH — President Donald Trump's first address to Congress is a much-needed opportunity to refocus his young administration on the core economic issues he campaigned on. By White House Correspondent Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m. EST, photos.

TRUMP SPEECH — A presidential speech to Congress is an all-American moment that is oozing with ritual and decorum. It's also a test for a president who doesn't care much for abiding by ritual and decorum. By Nancy Benac and Jill Colvin. SENT: 950 words on Feb. 27, photos.

TRUMP SPEECH-Democrats — Democrats have invited immigrants and foreigners to President Donald Trump's first address to Congress in an effort to put a face on those who could be hurt by the Republican's policies. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 750 words on Feb. 25, photos.

