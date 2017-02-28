Mario Goetze out indefinitely with 'metabolic disturbances'

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze's spell on the sidelines is set to continue because of "metabolic disturbances" diagnosed following recurring muscular problems.

Dortmund says a "comprehensive internal investigation into the possible causes" of Goetze's muscular issues revealed "metabolic disturbances, rendering it absolutely necessary to withdraw him from team training for the time being."

The 24-year-old Germany international has endured a frustrating season on his return to Dortmund from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich, completing just four games in 11 league appearances. His last appearance was in the 1-1 draw at Mainz on Jan. 31, when he was taken off in the 66th minute.

Sporting director Michael Zorc says the club is happy to have found the root of his problems and will give him full support to recover.