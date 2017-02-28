UEFA fines Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas for crowd violence

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Dynamo Kiev and Besiktas 60,000 euros ($63,500) each for crowd violence at a Champions League match.

Dynamo won the group-stage game 6-0 on Dec. 6 after hundreds of rival fans clashed in Kiev.

UEFA says the charges for both teams included "crowd disturbances" and setting off fireworks. Besiktas fans also caused damage inside the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.

Just 14,000 people attended the game at the 70,000-capacity stadium which will host the 2018 Champions League final.

Dynamo was eliminated from UEFA competitions despite the big win.

Turkish champion Besiktas plays Olympiakos of Greece in the Europa League round of 16 on March 9 and 16.