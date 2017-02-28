AP PHOTOS: Navy midshipmen lace up gloves, get in the ring

In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Zoe Wang, in red, of Herndon, Va., punches Ally Annick of Pasadena, Calif., in a 132-lb boxing
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipmen boxers wait for their matches during the U.S. Naval Academy's Brigade Boxing Championships in A
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, blood drips from Midshipman Peter Ventola's nose as he competes against Jordan Davis, of Pensacola, Fla.,
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, a Midshipman watches as Mikayla Lint of Johnstown, Pa., and Alex Larranaga of Ceres, Calif., compete in a
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Nate Fields of Lake Harmony, Pa., sports American flag-themed socks as he prepares to jump rope
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Jordan Davis, right, of Pensacola, Fla., swings at Peter Ventola of Boston in a 175-lb boxing m
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Jordan Davis of Pensacola, Fla., wraps his hands as he prepares for his 175-lb boxing match dur
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, coach Jim Searing, right, prepares Midshipman Jake Clary of Lincolnton, N.C., before his 119-lb boxing mat
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Alex Olajide of New York City, left, strikes John Makiling of Queens, N.Y., in a 165-lb boxing
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Jordan Davis, of Pensacola, Fla., competes with Peter Ventola of Boston in a 175-lb boxing matc
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Stephanie Simon, left, of Vancouver, Wash., avoids a punch from Jo Martin of Richmond, Va., in
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Taras Klymyuk, in blue, of Brooklyn, N.Y., strikes Taylor Yohe of Springfield, Va., in a 147-lb
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Sophie Lekas of Willowbrook, Ill., warms up in a hallway before her 112-lb boxing match during
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Midshipmen stream into a stifling gym at the U.S. Naval Academy, eager to watch their classmates as they compete in a boxing ring.
While all midshipmen must participate in boxing as part of their physical education, these young men and women are among the Academy's best.
In one corner, a coach — himself a Marine Corps vet — counsels a boxer, pantomiming moves before sending him into the ring against a classmate. Elsewhere, down a hallway beneath the stands, a woman shadowboxes alone before her bout. Women only began participating in the brigade championship in 2004, despite the event being in its 76th year.
The winners of Friday's bouts are going on to regional competition with hopes of qualifying for the national collegiate boxing championships this spring in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.