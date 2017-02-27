Judge says police murder retrial on course for May 25 start

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge says the retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in the death of an unarmed black man is on course to begin May 25.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) met Monday with defense attorneys and prosecutors in the Ray Tensing case. She said after the closed-door session that they discussed logistics and other matters. She scheduled another meeting for April 4.

Tensing testified at his first murder trial that he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop in July 2015. He had pulled over DuBose for a missing front license plate. That trial ended with a hung jury.

The judge says her goal is to keep the second trial in Hamilton County.