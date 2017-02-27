Macedonia opposition leader finds support to form government

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia's left-wing opposition leader has submitted signatures from three ethnic Albanian parties as proof he has secured enough support in parliament to form a government.

Macedonia has been without a government since an early election in December. Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski won that vote, but without securing a majority of the 120-member parliament, leaving him unable to form a government.

Coalition talks between Gruevski and the main ethnic Albanian party failed over the latter's demand that Albanian be declared a second official language in Macedonia.

Opposition leader Zoran Zaev, whose left-wing coalition secured 49 parliamentary seats, has acquired 18 signatures of support from parliamentary members of three ethnic Albanian parties.

Zaev said Monday he expects President Gjorge Ivanov to give him the mandate to form a new government.