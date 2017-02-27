UK's problem-plagued inquiry into child sex abuse begins

LONDON (AP) — Britain's problem-plagued inquiry into child sex abuse has finally gotten under way, years after it was organized amid revelations that entertainers, clergy and senior politicians were involved in abuse.

The far-reaching probe began hearing evidence Monday after being beset by criticism and delays. It will scrutinize 13 institutions for child protection failings.

The committee, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay, began its work by hearing evidence about a taxpayer-funded migration program that oversaw the resettlement of an estimated 100,000 British children in countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe from the 1930s to the 1970s.

The program was meant to address labor shortages, but many children suffered abuse.

The inquiry came after the 2011 death of entertainer Jimmy Savile, who was found to have abused dozens.