The Latest: Trump tell governors he will make needed reforms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with the nation's governors, telling the leaders at the White House that his administration will move quickly to deliver "needed reforms."

The president was meeting with dozens of governors about his plans to repeal and replace the nation's sweeping health care law and other key issues.

Trump says he won't wait a decade to make changes but will have "true collaboration."

Vice President Mike Pence is telling the governors that the Trump administration "will be the best friend" that American governors have ever had.

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling the nation's governors at the White House that he will rebuild the "depleted military." He's promising that he will provide more details on his rebuilding of the military in his Tuesday night address to Congress.

Trump says during a meeting with dozens of governors that he's planning to act quickly to bring reforms to the country and emphasizing his plans for the military.

The president says "we never win — we never win wars" and adds that the Middle East is worse off. He tells the governors, "We have a hornet's nest. It's a mess."