Rio samba school ires farmers with pro-environment parade

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A samba school entry in Rio de Janeiro's famed Carnival parade is causing an uproar among the country's agribusiness community.

Early Monday's performance by the Imperatriz Leopoldinense group praised environmental protection by indigenous people and criticized the use of pesticides and other practices of big farms that occupy formerly indigenous lands.

The 2,800-member group mourned what it called "the bleeding heart of my Brazil" and sang of "the beautiful monster that steals land from its sons."

Farmers and other agribusiness interests felt slighted.

Lawmakers with close ties to the farm industry are pledging to open a congressional inquiry to investigate the samba school's motives.