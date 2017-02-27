AP-NORC Poll: US teens disillusioned, divided by politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A survey of children ages 13 to 17 finds that America's teens are almost as politically disillusioned and pessimistic about the nation's divisions as their parents.

But they aren't quite as quick to write off the future as adults.

The poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 8 in 10 teens feel that Americans are divided when it comes to the nation's most important values. Six in 10 say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Fifty-six percent of all teens surveyed believe America's best days are ahead. That compares to 52 percent of adults in an AP-NORC poll conducted in June 2016 who said the nation's best days are behind it.