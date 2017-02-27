Taiwanese passengers: Drinking too much is most unwelcome in-flight behavior

Taipei (Taiwan News)--According to a recent survey by online travel agency Expedia, drinking too much is the most vexing in-flight behavior.

In the survey identifying the 10 most unwelcome types of air passengers, travelers who consume too much in-flight alcohol top the list, followed by those who talk too loudly or listen to loud music and those who keep kicking the seat in front.

In addition, parents who can't control their noisy children, travelers who have strong body odor or wear too much perfume or cologne are also classed as unwelcome, according to Expedia. The survey also found that 80 percent of the Taiwanese surveyed will report erratic behavior to flight attendants.

The travel agency also said that most Taiwanese will observe in-flight etiquette as the survey showed that close to 90 percent of respondents will clean their seats before leaving, and 83 percent of them are considerate of other travelers and will avoid bothering others, usually by taking a nap, watching movies or looking out the window.

In addition, more than 40 percent of the Taiwanese would like to seize the opportunity afforded by taking a flight to talk with travelers sitting next to them, more than 50 percent are willing to switch seats for the need of others, and more than 30% have helped others stow their luggage.