BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NKOREA-DIPLOMATIC IMPUNITY? — Malaysian police investigating the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother believe they know somebody who might help them solve one of the most bizarre murder mysteries they have ever faced. They know his name, his nationality and have a pretty good idea where he's holed up. The problem is he's a North Korean diplomat. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 780 words, photos. With NKOREA-MALAYSIA.

NORTH KOREA-EXECUTIONS — North Korea executed five senior security officials with anti-aircraft guns because they made false reports that "enraged" leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's spy agency says. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korea's main opposition parties threaten to impeach the country's acting leader after he refused to extend a special investigation into the huge corruption scandal that toppled conservative President Park Geun-hye. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 440 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-GERMAN HOSTAGE — Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines release a video of the beheading of a German hostage in the first sign the brutal militants carried out a threat to kill him after a ransom deadline lapsed over the weekend. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 560 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — Pakistani officials say Islamabad and other parts of the country have been put on high alert after a series of militant attacks. Police officer Zahid Awan says Monday that extra checkpoints have been set up and patrols intensified in the capital. SENT: 120 words.

CHINA-US — China is sending its first senior official to visit the United States since President Donald Trump took office, amid uncertainties over trade relations and new security tensions in east Asia. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-TRUMP-PRESS — A senior Cambodian government official says U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are an inspiration to his own country to observe limits on freedom of expression. SENT: 380 words.

VIETNAM-JAPAN — When Nguyen Thi Xuan said goodbye to her Japanese husband in 1954, she thought he was going off for a year or two on another long assignment. But like many Vietnamese women married to Japanese soldiers, Xuan's family was split up, victimized by the stormy relationship between the countries. In a sign of just how far the relationship has come, several surviving widows and families of former Japanese soldiers — including Xuan — will have an opportunity to meet with Japanese Emperor Akihito when he visits Vietnam for the first time this week. By Tran Van Minh. SENT: 830 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BANDUNG ATTACK — Indonesian police say they shot and killed a suspected militant in the West Java capital of Bandung after his bomb exploded in a vacant lot and he fled into a municipal building and set it alight. By Adi Marsiela. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BAR SHOOTING-KANSAS — One of three men shot at a bar in suburban Kansas City spoke at a weekend vigil, saying "I wish it was a dream." Alok Madasani told a crowd at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kansas, that "what happened that night was a senseless crime and that took away my best friend." SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — A senior Taliban commander is killed in Kunduz province, according to the Afghan president and the militant group. SENT: 140 words.

PHILIPPINES-TROUBLED SENATOR — A Philippine senator and leading critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown on illegal drugs petitions the Supreme Court to nullify a Manila court's arrest warrant against her for drug charges and release her from jail. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A U.S. administration official says the deployment of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group in the South China Sea, less than a month after President Donald Trump took office, signals U.S. intent to have a more active naval presence in the region. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — U.S. security officers have yet to be authorized by President Donald Trump's administration to vet refugees held on Pacific islands for potential resettlement in the United States, an Australian official says. Trump has reluctantly agreed to honor an Obama administration deal to accept up to 1,250 refugees refused entry into Australia, but has said they will be subjected to "extreme vetting." By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 260 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's prime minister blames recent criticism from his predecessor for a dip in the government's popularity in a closely watched opinion poll. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 330 words.

SRI LANKA-SHOOTING — Seven people are killed when gunmen shoots at a bus transporting prisoners to a court in southwest Sri Lanka. SENT: 120 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 230 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — European stocks gain while Asian markets fall as investors look ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress this week for details of promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 580 words, photos.

ASIA TRADE — Negotiators from 16 Asian countries are meeting in the Japanese port city of Kobe this week for talks on a regional trade pact seen as a rival to the Trans-Pacific Partnership rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CHINA-UNDERGROUND BANKING — More than 800 people are arrested in a crackdown on unlicensed banking operations as Beijing tries to stem outflows of money from the country. SENT: 230 words, photos.

TAKATA-CRIMINAL CHARGE — Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty Monday to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem. SENT: 130 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.