Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's main market killing 2 people

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a huge fire hit Somali capital's main market, killing at least two people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the overnight inferno started at the gold bazaar and winds spread it rapidly through the market, razing large buildings, shops and food stores.

Firefighters eventually put out the fire which sent hundreds of people fleeing across the streets of the Somali capital's commercial center.

Mogadishu's mayor, Sheikh Yusuf Hussein, visited the burned out marketplace Monday and said that firefighters were hampered by the market's narrow roads. He said the government would assist businessmen in recovering from property losses from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unclear but market traders blamed an electrical fault.