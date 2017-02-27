  1. Home
Money being raised to restore vandalized Jewish cemetery

By  Associated Press
2017/02/27 19:22

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives' headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.

Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those "who desecrated this final resting place."

The Anti-Defamation League and a police union are offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.