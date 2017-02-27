Barry Jenkins: 'Moonlight' has drawn inspiration from Taiwanese movie 'Three Times'

Barry Jenkins, director of the newly-minted Academy Awards Best Picture winner Moonlight, said in an interview with a film magazine last year that he drew inspiration from Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien's movie Three Times (最好的時光) while planning and making Moonlight.

In addition to Best Picture, Moonlight has two other wins from the Oscars—Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay—after winning earlier awards from Critics' Choice, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, the BAFTAs and others. Moonlight is a coming-of-age story that tracks three ages in the life of Chiron growing up in Miami: as a boy, a teenager and an adult.

Jenkins said in an interview with Film Comment published by Film Society of Lincoln Center that Three Times by Hou "had a three-romance structure—a triptych. There is an homage to Three Times, the first story in the pool hall…Hou Hsiao-hsien is in the pool hall; camera's perpendicular to the scene, just dollying back and forth, and just panning."

Three Times features three chronologically separate stories of love between May and Chen, set in 1911, 1966 and 2005, using the same lead actors, Shu Qi and Chang Chen. The film won the Golden Apricot at the 2006 Yerevan International Film Festival, Armenia, for Best Feature Film and received positive reviews.