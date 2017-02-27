Cambodian official urges emulating Trump's position on press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A senior Cambodia government official says President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are an inspiration to his own country to observe limits on freedom of expression.

Cabinet spokesman Phay Siphon warned media companies, including specifically two radio outlets funded by the U.S. government, that Cambodian authorities might have to act against them if they do not take care to avoid alleged exaggeration and threats to the country's stability.

He wrote in comments posted over the weekend on his Facebook page — in apparent reference to Trump's assertion that major U.S. media are an enemy of the American people — that the president was saying the media's reporting had legal limits and must respect the state's responsibility to ensure stability and the people's welfare.