Moscow workers demolish opposition leader's memorial

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow municipal workers have demolished the impromptu memorial to Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on the day he was killed two years ago.

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was shot dead late on Feb. 27, 2015, just outside the Kremlin wall in an apparent contract killing.

Thousands of mourners marched across Moscow on Sunday and brought flowers and lit candles to the bridge where he was killed.

Activists who tend to the makeshift memorial o said on Monday that municipal workers took away all the flowers and pictures in the early hours. Municipal workers have torn down the memorial in the past, calling it a safety hazard.

By late Monday morning, Nemtsov supporters flocked to the bridge to bring more flowers.