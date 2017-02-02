China Motor to cooperate with Tainan to promote electric scooters

China Motor Corporation (中華汽車) plans to cooperate with county governments to promote low-carbon vehicles, according to a company press release. The company has begun cooperation with Tainan for its e-moving electric scooters.

The company launched its "one mile of low carbon, one mile of happiness" (一哩低碳一里幸福) campaign in Houbi District on Feb. 22. It will provide 21 community leaders with free e-moving scooters and access to charging stations, with the district becoming the first demonstration area in Tainan with the charging stations. It has even set up a rental station at Wumile Restaurant (無米樂米食館).

As the district relies heavily on rice production, the use of zero-emission vehicles would improve the quality of the local agricultural industry. Eighty percent of the residents are engaged in rice production and related industries.

China Motor has been diversifying its marketing strategy in recent years and entered the tourism market with a push to partner with rental agencies in Penghu, Matsu and Green Island, as well as other tourist destinations in Taiwan.

While Taiwan saw a record year for electric scooter sales, mainly for Gogoro, China Motor targets to sell 10,000 e-moving scooters this year. China Motor current holds a 22 percent share of the electric scooter market in Taiwan.

Company executives said that in order to raise public awareness of the e-moving scooters, it launched the "one mile of low carbon, one mile of happiness" campaign in Taoyuan City last year. It also plans to add free public charging stations. The executives believe that it will entice more people to ride electric scooters.