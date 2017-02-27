Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (AP) — Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam faces marijuana, oxycodone and reckless driving charges after being arrested in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County jail records show Elam was arrested Sunday. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver or sell and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. He was being held on $15,500 bail.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said details of his arrest were not immediately available.

The Ravens already announced they would not re-sign the 25-year-old Elam when his contract expires next month. They reiterated that in a statement Sunday. A first round draft pick out of Florida in 2013, Elam has just one career interception. He played nine games last season, making one tackle.

No lawyer was listed on Elam's jail records.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — University of Arizona recruit My-King Johnson is set to become the first active openly gay scholarship player in major-college football history.

"I do feel like when I say that (I'm gay), it can put a target on my back. But whatever," Johnson told The Arizona Daily Star for a story Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end starred at Tempe High School. He signed with the home-state Wildcats after verbally committing to Pac-12 Conference rival UCLA.

The Daily Star said Johnson said he was gay to Arizona defensive line coach Vincent Amey during the recruiting process. Johnson said Amey replied that "we want you to be a Wildcat." Now 17, Johnson said he was 12 when he came out to his friends and family.

Former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam announced he was gay in February 2014, about a month after completing his college career. Kyle Kurdziolek, a linebacker at NAIA program St. Francis (Illinois) told OutSports this month he's gay. Chip Sarafin, a walk-on offensive lineman at Arizona State at the time, told Compete magazine in the summer of 2014 that he's gay.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old transgender boy completed an undefeated season Saturday by winning a controversial Texas state girls wrestling title in an event clouded by criticism from those who believe the testosterone he's taking as he transitions from female to male created an unfair advantage.

The family of Mack Beggs has said he would rather be wrestling boys, but state policy calls for students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates. So the junior from Euless Trinity beat Chelsea Sanchez 12-2 in the 110-pound weight class to improve to 56-0 and earn the championship.

Beggs fell to his knees for a moment after the win as a mixture of cheers and boos rained down on him. He then hugged his coach and left the mat.

Beggs, who reached the state tournament after two opponents forfeited, was dogged throughout the event by questions about whether his testosterone treatments made him too strong to wrestle fairly against girls.

OLYMPICS

LONDON (AP) — Quadruple Olympic champion Mo Farah maintained Sunday that he has always competed cleanly and never broken anti-doping rules, countering any association with "allegations of drug misuse."

The British middle-distance runner's statement followed fresh accusations published in the London-based Sunday Times newspaper about his American coach's use of medicines, based on information obtained by the hacking group known as Fancy Bears. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is investigating coach Alberto Salazar, who has been accused of skirting anti-doping rules while training some of his athletes at the Nike Oregon Project.

In a statement, Farah said it was "deeply frustrating" to be forced to respond when he has "done nothing wrong."

COLLEGE HOCKEY

BINGHAMTON, New York (AP) — An Erie Community College hockey player left the penalty box and attacked a referee Sunday, ending the school's 7-4 loss to Dakota College of Bottineau in the final National Junior College Athletic Association championship game.

Freshman defenseman Brandon Day went after the referee with 39 seconds left and the officials decided to end the game at that point.

Bottineau won its 10th title, beating Erie in the championship for the second straight year. Erie won in 2015.

YOUTH HOCKEY

BUFFALO, New York (AP) — Former NHL enforcer Andrew Peters has been suspended indefinitely as coach of a youth hockey team pending a Buffalo police investigation into his role in an on-ice brawl.

Buffalo Junior Sabres president Kevyn Adams announced the suspension Sunday, a day after the melee occurred during a game between the Peters-coached 15-and-Under team and the Ontario-based Hamilton Junior Bulldogs.

A video posted on YouTube shows the fight escalating into the Sabres' bench, when Peters becomes involved in attempting to separate the players. At one point, the 36-year-old appears to shove a Hamilton player backward onto the ice.

SOCCER

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police made almost 100 arrests on Saturday when Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt supporters clashed violently before their Bundesliga game.

Police say masked fans fought with batons, bottles, beer crates, chairs and flares on a busy street corner in the neighborhood of Moabit. The first officers on the scene faced "a group of around 60 rioters" who turned on the police.

Two police vehicles were damaged with stones and bottles before 96 arrests were made — with 73 of those arrested from the state of Hessen, which has Frankfurt as its largest city.

Six supporters were hospitalized. Police say only one fan is still in the hospital and in a "stable" condition.

Police say they are investigating whether the clash was pre-arranged.