Taiwan’s Hsieh wins Hungarian Ladies Open doubles title

Taiwanese player and former World No.1 Hsieh Su-wei and Oksana Kalashnikova won the double title of the inaugural Hungarian Ladies Open on Sunday, outlasting Galina Voskoboeva and Arina Rodionova in the final, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

The WTA International tier event has a purse of US$226,750.

Hsieh is currently ranked No. 98 in women’s singles and 74 in women’s doubles. She has won two WTA singles titles and 18 doubles titles in her professional career.

In 2013, Hsieh became the first player from Taiwan to win a Grand Slam title of any kind after winning the 2013 Wimbledon doubles championship with her Chinese partner Peng Shuai.

In 2014, she won three WTA doubles titles with Peng, including second Grand Slam doubles title at Roland Garros, and rose to No.1 in doubles on May 12, becoming first player from Taiwan, male or female, to reach No.1 in either singles or doubles.

On August 4, 2016, two days before Rio 2016 Olympics opened, Hsieh withdrew from the nation’s Olympic tennis team over a brawl with the country’s tennis association regarding coach representation of the team members. At the same time, she also announced that she would never play for Taiwan in any tennis events or participate in any local events in the future.