BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-US — China is sending its first senior official to visit the United States since President Donald Trump took office, amid uncertainties over trade relations and new security tensions in east Asia. SENT: 285.

SKOREA-POLITICS — A special investigation team is wrapping up its probe into a huge scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye after the country's acting leader refused to extend its investigation past a Tuesday deadline. SENT: 260 words, photos.

VIETNAM-JAPAN — When Nguyen Thi Xuan said goodbye to her Japanese husband in 1954, she thought he was going off for a year or two on another long assignment. She never imagined it would be more than half a century before she'd see him again. By Tran van Minh. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH - A U.S. administration official said the deployment of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group in the South China Sea, less than a month after President Donald Trump took office, signaled U.S. intent to have a more active naval presence in the region. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,00 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US-REFUGEES — An Australian official says U.S. security officers have yet to be authorized by President Donald Trump's administration to vet refugees held on Pacific islands for potential resettlement in the United States. SENT: 300 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's prime minister on Monday blamed recent criticism from his predecessor for a dip in the government's popularity in a closely watched opinion poll. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 330 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-TROUBLED SENATOR — A Philippine senator and leading critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown on illegal drugs has petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify a Manila court's arrest. SENT: 250 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BANDUNG ATTACK — Indonesian police said they shot a suspected militant in the West Java capital of Bandung on Monday after his bomb exploded in a vacant lot and he fled into a municipal building and set it alight. SENT:

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA -PHOTO GALLERY SENT: 230 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian stock markets were lower Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress this week for details of promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 440 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.