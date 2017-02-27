BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Toronto
|35
|24
|.593
|3
|New York
|24
|35
|.407
|14
|Philadelphia
|22
|36
|.379
|15½
|Brooklyn
|9
|49
|.155
|28½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|26
|.552
|2½
|Miami
|27
|32
|.458
|8
|Charlotte
|25
|34
|.424
|10
|Orlando
|22
|38
|.367
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|17
|.702
|—
|Chicago
|30
|29
|.508
|11
|Indiana
|30
|29
|.508
|11
|Detroit
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Milwaukee
|26
|31
|.456
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|45
|13
|.776
|—
|Houston
|42
|18
|.700
|4
|Memphis
|35
|25
|.583
|11
|Dallas
|23
|35
|.397
|22
|New Orleans
|23
|37
|.383
|23
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Oklahoma City
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|Denver
|26
|33
|.441
|11
|Portland
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|Minnesota
|23
|36
|.390
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|49
|9
|.845
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|23
|.610
|13½
|Sacramento
|25
|34
|.424
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|41
|.317
|31
|Phoenix
|18
|41
|.305
|31½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 100, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 119, L.A. Lakers 98
Memphis 105, Denver 98
Utah 102, Washington 92
Boston 104, Detroit 98
Toronto 112, Portland 106
Oklahoma City 118, New Orleans 110
L.A. Clippers 124, Charlotte 121, OT
|Monday's Games
Golden State at Philadelphia
Milwaukee at Cleveland
Toronto at New York
Atlanta at Boston
Miami at Dallas
Indiana at Houston
Minnesota at Sacramento