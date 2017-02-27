BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/27 13:42
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 21 .644
Toronto 35 24 .593 3
New York 24 35 .407 14
Philadelphia 22 36 .379 15½
Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 23 .596
Atlanta 32 26 .552
Miami 27 32 .458 8
Charlotte 25 34 .424 10
Orlando 22 38 .367 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 17 .702
Chicago 30 29 .508 11
Indiana 30 29 .508 11
Detroit 28 31 .475 13
Milwaukee 26 31 .456 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 45 13 .776
Houston 42 18 .700 4
Memphis 35 25 .583 11
Dallas 23 35 .397 22
New Orleans 23 37 .383 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 22 .627
Oklahoma City 34 25 .576 3
Denver 26 33 .441 11
Portland 24 34 .414 12½
Minnesota 23 36 .390 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 49 9 .845
L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 13½
Sacramento 25 34 .424 24½
L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31
Phoenix 18 41 .305 31½

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 100, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 119, L.A. Lakers 98

Memphis 105, Denver 98

Utah 102, Washington 92

Boston 104, Detroit 98

Toronto 112, Portland 106

Oklahoma City 118, New Orleans 110

L.A. Clippers 124, Charlotte 121, OT

Monday's Games

Golden State at Philadelphia

Milwaukee at Cleveland

Toronto at New York

Atlanta at Boston

Miami at Dallas

Indiana at Houston

Minnesota at Sacramento