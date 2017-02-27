AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo, North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, right, speaks to the media outside the North Korea
In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo, Donald Tsang, center, former leader of Hong Kong, is escorted in a prison bus leaving the high cou
In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo, Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya sect temple push Thai policemen outside the temple in Pathum Than
In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 photo, a devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali participates in a procession on the eve of Shivratri fes
In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, Malaysian Ambassador to North Korea Mohamad Nizan Mohamad speaks to journalists as he arrives at
In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a girl reacts to a 3D drawing of animals on the safety wall at a construction site of the archery
In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar speaks during a press conference at the
In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 photo, rural Hindu women with their faces covered stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling sta
In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, a Hindu holy man combs his beard in the courtyard of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hi
In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Nagano Olympics gold medalist Masahiko Harada of Japan runs with the Olympic torch during the open
In thi Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Mai Mihara of Japan performs during the gala exhibition at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating C
The investigation into the killing of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's half brother has unleashed a serious diplomatic fight between Malaysia and North Korea, a prime suspect in the Feb. 13 attack of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport. Last week's revelation by Malaysian police that the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim raised the stakes significantly in a case that has broad geopolitical implications.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was sentenced to 20 months in prison for misconduct after failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment for his retirement from a businessman applying for a broadcasting license. He becomes the highest-ranking current or former official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub, which prides itself on a reputation for clean governance.
Police in Thailand who spent three days in an orderly but unsuccessful search of a vast Buddhist temple for a prominent monk accused of financial wrongdoing kept up the pressure, sending fresh forces to confront devotees and monks at the compound's gates.
Japan played host to the Asian Winter Games, which are seen as a tune-up for athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next February.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.