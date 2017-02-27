Iran's "The Salesman" has won the Academy Award for best foreign language film

It is the second win in the category for writer-director Asghar Farhadi, who previously won for 2011's "A Separation." He boycotted the Oscars in protest of the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi wrote that filmmakers create empathy between others, and that is more needed today than ever.

"The Salesman" is a thriller about a married couple's attempts to find peace and justice in Tehran after the wife is attacked in her apartment.

"O.J." documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson's late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called "Trial of the Century" against the former NFL great.

The film is one of several documentary contenders this year that examine racial issues in America, including "I Am Not Your Negro" and "13th."