Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart arrives Taipei

Australian star Hugh Jackman, well-known for his "Wolverine" role, and English actor Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X in the X-Men movie series arrive in Taiwan later Sunday to promote "Logan"

Fans flocked to the Airport in Taoyuan to greet the hunky Australian, and he waves back to them and said“Ni Hao”to his fans in Chinese before entering the custom

The two actors will be in Taipei for three days to promote the movie"Logan," which is expected to be the final time Hugh Jackman plays the superhero Marvel Comics character on the big screen, after 17 years playing the character.

The movie will be in theaters on Feb. 28.